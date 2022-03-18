The difference in experience showed with the Rebels (23-9) making their first NCAA appearance in 15 years as seventh-seeded Ole Miss never led while shooting 27% in the first quarter and 39% for the game.

Shakira Austin, the leading scorer for the Rebels, was 3 of 16 from the field and finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. Angel Baker was the only Ole Miss player in double figures with 23.

Lamb and Sjerven were steady from the start, with Sjerven opening the game by swishing a 3-pointer and screaming toward the rafters at the home of Baylor, the No. 2 seed in the Wichita Regional. The Coyotes play the Baylor-Hawaii winner Sunday.

The Rebels were down six and had the ball early in the third quarter when Liv Korngable knocked the ball out of Snudda Collins’ hands and took off the other way. Kyah Watson hit a shot, Lamb connected on a 3 and Watson scored again after another Ole Miss turnover for a 46-33 lead.

The Coyotes took control with a 13-0 run in the second quarter for a 32-16 lead. Lamb had a pair of buckets, and Korngable scored the last five points.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota: Krull showed no nerves in her NCAA debut, running the offense at times, while finishing with four assists and no turnovers. The Coyotes had 19 assists on 29 buckets an nine turnovers and outscored Ole Miss 13-9 in points off turnovers.

Mississippi: Austin’s struggles epitomized the game for the Rebels. The 6-foot-5 senior was 1 of 7 from the field at the half, then missed three easy shots in the first minute of the third quarter. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin took her out and the pair had an extended chat on the sideline before Austin went to the bench. She soon returned.

