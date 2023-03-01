South Florida faces Tulsa after Harris' 30-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-23, 1-16 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -13.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Tyler Harris scored 30 points in South Florida’s 71-67 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Bulls have gone 8-9 at home. South Florida is sixth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 5.9.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-16 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Tchewa is averaging 11.5 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Sam Griffin is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

