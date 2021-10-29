USF self-reported the potential violations, the school and NCAA said.
In football and women’s basketball, non-coaching staff members were found to have participated impermissibly during practice and off-field activities.
Women’s basketball coaching staff also failed to accurately record and report countable athletically related activities to school compliance staff.
In addition to the fine and probation, the football program will be docked two scholarships for next season.
Strong, who is currently coaching with the Jacksonville Jaguars, faces a one-game suspension if he returns to the college football with an NCAA member school.
Fernandez received a one-year show-cause order and will be restricted from participation in 15 hours of team practices during the 2021-22 season. The team also was stripped of 12 total practice hours for this season.
“While these were isolated incidents, I appreciate the NCAA’s diligence in this inquiry and take full responsibility,” Fernandez said in a statement. “I will continue to work closely with our compliance department to ensure our program maintains a level of compliance that aligns with the NCAA’s high ethical standards.”
