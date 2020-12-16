Durr finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Castaneda also had 14 points for South Florida (5-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. David Collins added 11 points.
Keith Williams had 15 points for the Bearcats (2-3, 0-1). Chris Vogt added 13 points and three assists. Eason, a 6-8 freshman from Seattle, had 13 points including a dunk early in the second half. He also had nine rebounds.
