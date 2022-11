BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the South Florida Bulls after Shon Robinson scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 98-74 victory against the Milligan Buffs.

South Florida finished 8-23 overall last season while going 6-10 at home. The Bulls averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second chance points and 16.8 bench points last season.