East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-13, 2-7 AAC)Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -8; over/under is 143.5BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the South Florida Bulls after RJ Felton scored 22 points in East Carolina's 85-72 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.The Bulls are 6-7 on their home court. South Florida is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.The Pirates are 2-7 in conference games. East Carolina is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.Javon Small is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.