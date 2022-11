South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points per game while shooting 37.4% from the field and 25.2% from 3-point distance last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson’s 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

Stetson went 4-11 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Hatters averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc last season.