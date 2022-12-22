South Florida plays NJIT, aims for 4th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (2-9) at South Florida Bulls (6-6) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -13.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bulls take on NJIT. The Bulls are 4-4 on their home court. South Florida is eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Selton Miguel averaging 3.5.

The Highlanders are 1-6 on the road. NJIT is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Tyler Harris is averaging 15.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Miles Coleman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Kevin Osawe is averaging 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

