TAMPA, Fla. — David Collins scored 17 points with five rebounds, five assists and five steals and South Florida rolled to a 66-48 win over Tulane on Wednesday night.

Alexis Yetna added 15 points and 11 rebounds and T.J. Lang chipped in 11 points for the Bulls (12-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) who had 12 steals contributing to 26 Tulane turnovers.

Lang hit a 3-pointer to cap a 12-5 start for the Bulls and they led all the way. A 3-pointer by Yetna stretched it to 26-12 with 6:39 left before Tulane closed it to 34-26 at the break.

Yetna scored eight points early in the second half to help push the Bulls’ lead to 50-33. Tulane fell apart in the period, missing 12 3-pointers, committing 11 turnovers and going scoreless in the final two minutes.

Samir Sehic scored 14 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Green Wave (4-11, 0-3). Kevin Zhang added 11 points.

