South Florida takes on Temple following Harris' 33-point outing

South Florida Bulls (9-11, 2-5 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-9, 6-2 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Temple Owls after Tyler Harris scored 33 points in South Florida’s 85-72 victory against the UCF Knights. The Owls are 6-5 in home games. Temple has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls have gone 2-5 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

Selton Miguel is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Harris is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

