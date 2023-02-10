South Florida visits Cincinnati after Harris' 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (10-14, 3-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 7-5 AAC) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyler Harris scored 28 points in South Florida’s 99-81 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Bearcats are 12-3 on their home court. Cincinnati is sixth in the AAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 10.2.

The Bulls are 3-8 against AAC opponents. South Florida is fourth in the AAC scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Russel Tchewa averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Harris is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Tchewa is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

