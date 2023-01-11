South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston’s 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home games. Houston ranks ninth in college basketball with 37.6 rebounds led by J’wan Roberts averaging 7.4.

The Bulls are 0-3 in conference matchups. South Florida averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Cougars and Bulls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Walker is averaging 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tyler Harris is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

