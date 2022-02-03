The Bulls are 1-6 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 75-51 on Jan. 16. Javon Greene scored 19 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Perry is averaging 11.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Knights. Brandon Mahan is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.
Caleb Murphy is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.
Bulls: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.