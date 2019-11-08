South Florida had an 8-0 run in the first quarter and had the largest lead of the game at 15-7 early in the second. Texas erased the deficit with an 8-0 run and tied it again at 19-all but didn’t take the lead until a 9-2 run early in the fourth quarter made it 52-49. The teams went back and forth until the Bulls pulled away late.
Lashann Higgs led the Longhorns with 17 points. Joyner Holmes added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
