CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Isaiah Gable hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Southeast Missouri rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat UT Martin 74-69 in overtime and snap a five-game losing streak on Saturday night.

The Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley) made 60 percent of their shots in the second half, using a 13-0 run with six points from Gable and five by Alex Caldwell to take their first lead of the second half with 1:54 left in regulation. A 3-pointer by UTM’s Delfincko Bogan sent the game into overtime.

Skylar Hogan opened overtime with a 3-pointer for the Redhawks, Gable followed with a basket and he and Caldwell added 3-pointers in getting the win.

The Skyhawks (5-8, 0-2) had a 27-2 run in taking a 33-17 halftime lead.

Caldwell finished with 17 points and Hogan with 11 with both making three treys.

Fatodd Lewis led UT Martin with 19 points.

