Southeast Missouri State faces Southern Illinois, looks to end 6-game skid

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-7) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -6.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State heads into the matchup with Southern Illinois after losing six straight games. The Redhawks are 2-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Salukis are 2-2 on the road. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Ebube averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Marcus Domask is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

