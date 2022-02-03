The Skyhawks have gone 4-5 in home games. UT Martin ranks fourth in the OVC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by KK Curry averaging 0.7.
The Redhawks are 4-4 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Nygal Russell averaging 6.7.
The Skyhawks and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bernie Andre is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Mikel Henderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
Phillip Russell is averaging 13.6 points for the Redhawks. Reed is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.