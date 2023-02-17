Southeast Missouri State hosts Southern Indiana after Polakovich's 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-13, 8-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14, 9-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jacob Polakovich scored 27 points in Southern Indiana’s 82-81 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The Redhawks have gone 8-4 at home. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Josh Earley leads the Redhawks with 4.7 boards.

The Screaming Eagles are 8-7 in OVC play. Southern Indiana leads the OVC shooting 38.7% from deep. Jack Campion leads the Screaming Eagles shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is scoring 18.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Advertisement

Trevor Lakes is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Isaiah Swope is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article