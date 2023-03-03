Morehead State takes on Southeast Missouri State in OVC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (17-16, 10-8 OVC) vs. Morehead State Eagles (21-10, 14-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -3.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles play in the OVC Tournament against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Eagles’ record in OVC games is 14-4, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Morehead State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks are 10-8 against OVC teams. Southeast Missouri State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles.

Josh Earley is averaging 7.9 points for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

