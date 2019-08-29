CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Daniel Santacaterina ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Southeast Missouri State rolled past Southern Illinois, 44-26 Thursday night in the 87th meeting between the schools located just 45 miles apart.

The oldest rivalry for both schools, the game was dubbed “The War of the Wheel” in 2018 and the Redhawks have captured the ship’s wheel in back-to-back seasons.

Javon Williams punched in from the 1 midway through the first quarter and the Salukis held a 7-0 lead and, after Santacaterina scored from the 3 early in the second quarter, D.J. Davis raced 17 yards to put Southern Illinois up 14-7. Zion Custis and Mark Robinson had short scoring runs to put Southeast Missouri State back on top 20-14 at intermission.

Santacaterina scored from 7-yards out and fired 18-yards to Kristian Wilkerson late in the third quarter to push the lead to 37-14.

Santacaterina finished 14 of 25 for 248 yards passing and the Redhawks ran for another 281 yards and five scores.

Davis finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Southern Illinois.

