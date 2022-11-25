Southeast Missouri State squares off against Boston University

Boston University Terriers (4-1) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-1)
The Terriers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Boston University ranks eighth in the Patriot with 12.6 assists per game led by Ethan Brittain-Watts averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.8 points for Southeast Missouri State.
Walter Whyte is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds. Jonas Harper is averaging 10 points for Boston University.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.