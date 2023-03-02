Tennessee State takes on Southeast Missouri State in OVC Tournament

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-16, 10-8 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (18-13, 10-8 OVC)
The Redhawks are 10-8 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.
Phillip Russell is scoring 18.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.
Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.