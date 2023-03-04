Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks meet in OVC Championship

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-16, 10-8 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-16, 11-7 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -1.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks play for the OVC Championship. The Golden Eagles’ record in OVC play is 11-7, and their record is 5-9 against non-conference opponents. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Redhawks are 10-8 against OVC teams. Southeast Missouri State averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Brett Thompson is averaging 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Phillip Russell is averaging 18.1 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

