Southeast Missouri State visits Iowa following McCaffery's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -23.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Patrick McCaffery scored 24 points in Iowa’s 78-75 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 at home. Iowa has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 2-4 on the road. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is scoring 19.4 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hawkeyes. McCaffery is averaging 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.4% for Iowa.

Phillip Russell is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article