Southeast Missouri (8-18, 3-10) vs. Eastern Illinois (14-12, 7-6)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois seeks revenge on Southeast Missouri after dropping the first matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 26, when Eastern Illinois made only two free throws on two attempts while the Redhawks went 18 for 24 en route to a five-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Eastern Illinois’ Josiah Wallace has averaged 15.2 points while Mack Smith has put up 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Redhawks, Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Skyler Hogan has put up 10.5 points.

LIKEABLE LEDARRIUS: Brewer has connected on 29.8 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Eastern Illinois is 0-8 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Southeast Missouri is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last eight road games, scoring 71.9 points, while allowing 85 per game.

TOUGHENING UP: Southeast Missouri’s defense has forced 13.3 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.7 takeaways over its last three games.

