Myles Smith, the Islanders’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80 on Jan. 4. Southeastern Louisiana plays Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Lamar at home on Saturday.

