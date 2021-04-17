Southern led 28-0 at halftime and plowed through the Grambling defense on the first drive of the second half, making it 35-0 on Skelton’s keeper with 11:40 left in the third quarter.
Elijah Walker got the Tigers (0-4, 0-4) on the board with a TD pass to Raylon Richardson that cut the deficit to 35-7.
Grambling was returning to action after a two-game pause due to COVID-19 protocols.
Southern still has a chance to advance to the SWAC championship game on May 1, pending the outcome of other conference games yet to be played.
