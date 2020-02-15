The Jaguars only trailed for 13 seconds of the contest and were never threatened. Kuljuhovic’s layup with 5:52 before halftime made it 31-7. Southern led 37-15 at halftime.
Zavian Jackson led UAPB scoring 14 points in 13 minutes coming off the bench. The Golden Lions (3-21, 2-10) have lost nine straight, their longest skid of the year.
