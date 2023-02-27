Southern faces Florida A&M on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (13-15, 9-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-20, 5-11 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -6.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks to end its three-game skid with a win over Florida A&M. The Rattlers have gone 4-6 in home games. Florida A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 5.5.

The Jaguars are 9-6 in conference games. Southern is the leader in the SWAC scoring 13.5 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.6 points for the Rattlers. Bates is averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Brion Whitley is averaging 11.6 points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

