Southern hosts Jackson State following Whitley's 27-point game

Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 5-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-10, 7-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern -8; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays the Jackson State Tigers after Brion Whitley scored 27 points in Southern’s 80-68 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Jaguars are 6-0 on their home court. Southern is the best team in the SWAC with 14.1 fast break points.

The Tigers are 5-3 in conference matchups. Jackson State has a 0-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Jaguars and Tigers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitley is averaging 12.8 points for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Ken Evans is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

