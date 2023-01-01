Southern hosts Nicholas and Texas Southern

Southern Jaguars (4-9) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-9)
The Jaguars are 1-8 in road games. Southern ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.8% from downtown. P.J. Byrd paces the Jaguars shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.
The Tigers and Jaguars meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 10.6 points for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.
Brion Whitley is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.5 points. Bryson Etienne is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.
Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
