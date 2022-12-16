Southern hosts Rush and Youngstown State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -9.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Southern Jaguars after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 81-79 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. The Penguins have gone 3-1 at home. Youngstown State scores 85.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-5 on the road. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Rush is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Brion Whitley is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds for Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

