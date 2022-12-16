Southern hosts Rush and Youngstown State

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon)
The Jaguars are 1-5 on the road. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Rush is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.
Brion Whitley is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds for Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.