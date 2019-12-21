Skyler Hogan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (3-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Alex Caldwell added 10 points. Quatarrius Wilson had seven rebounds.
Southern Illinois matches up against Indiana State on the road next Monday. Southeast Missouri faces Missouri Baptist at home next Sunday.
___
___
