Southern Illinois hosts Belmont following Friberg's 21-point game

Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC)
The Bruins have gone 2-1 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Salukis and Bruins meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.
Keishawn Davidson is averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.
Bruins: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
