Southern Illinois hosts Corbett and Chicago State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4, 1-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -15.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Jahsean Corbett scored 25 points in Chicago State’s 66-65 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Salukis are 4-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 0-9 on the road. Chicago State is the top team in the DI Independent shooting 32.4% from downtown. Wesley Cardet Jr. leads the Cougars shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Advertisement

Cardet is averaging 16.2 points for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article