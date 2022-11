Southern Illinois finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Salukis averaged 5.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis start the season at home against the Little Rock Trojans.

Little Rock finished 1-10 on the road and 9-19 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.