Southern Illinois Salukis play the Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-2)
The Lancers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3% for Southern Illinois.
Taran Armstrong is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 13.3 points for Cal Baptist.
