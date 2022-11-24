Southern Illinois Salukis take on the Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-2)
The Lancers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.4 points for Southern Illinois.
Joe Quintana averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Taran Armstrong is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Cal Baptist.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.