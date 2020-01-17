Kristen Nelson led the Salukis (10-6, 2-3) with 14 points and three steals, Brittney Patrick and Nicole Martin added 12 points each. Patrick also had five assists and eight rebounds. Patrick threaded the bounce pass to Walker for the winner.

AD

Alexa Willard scored 27 points for Missouri State (14-3, 4-1) on 11-for-21 shooting but went 0 for 4 from beyond the 3-point line. The Bears shot 1 of 9 from long distance and committed 17 turnovers.

AD

NO. 14 DEPAUL 91, XAVIER 68

CINCINNATI — Chante Stonewall scored 22 points, Lexi Held added 19 and DePaul eased past Xavier.

The Blue Demons (16-2, 6-0 Big East) built a 47-33 advantage by halftime and maintained a double-digit lead through the second half.

Deja Church had 16 points and Sonya Morris scored 11 for DePaul, which won its seventh straight.

A’riana Gray led the Musketeers (2-15, 1-5) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Dunham added 15 points, and Lauren Wasylson and Carrie Gross scored 12 points each.

DePaul scored 25 points off Xavier’s 24 turnovers.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25