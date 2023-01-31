Southern Illinois visits Bradley following Domask's 32-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Illinois Salukis (17-6, 9-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (15-8, 8-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Bradley Braves after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 72-66 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds. The Braves are 11-1 in home games. Bradley scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Salukis are 9-3 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois scores 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Braves and Salukis match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.3 points. Malevy Leons is averaging 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Domask is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Salukis: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

