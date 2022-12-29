Southern Illinois visits Murray State following Domask's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-5, 2-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -1.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays the Murray State Racers after Marcus Domask scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 70-68 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Racers have gone 4-0 at home. Murray State is fourth in the MVC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.3.

The Salukis are 1-1 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois is third in the MVC with 14.8 assists per game led by Domask averaging 3.3.

The Racers and Salukis square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Jamari Smith is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Domask is shooting 49.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

