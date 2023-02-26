Southern Illinois wins 68-65 against UIC

Jones shot 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Salukis (22-9, 14-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask added 16 points while going 7 of 23 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Trent Brown finished 2 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with eight points.