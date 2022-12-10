Southern Indiana faces Indiana State following Lakes' 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana State Sycamores (9-1, 2-0 MVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-5) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the Indiana State Sycamores after Trevor Lakes scored 29 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-47 victory against the Anderson (IN) Ravens. The Screaming Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks fourth in the OVC with 14.7 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 3.1.

The Sycamores are 2-0 on the road. Indiana State leads the MVC with 16.6 assists. Cameron Henry leads the Sycamores with 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Simmons is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Lakes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Southern Indiana.

Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Henry is averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for Indiana State.

