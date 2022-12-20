Southern Indiana faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Lakes' 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-5) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4, 1-1 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -6; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Trevor Lakes scored 30 points in Southern Indiana’s 87-74 win against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 5-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is the leader in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-5 in road games. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Lakes is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

