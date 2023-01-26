Southern Indiana hosts Hodges and Eastern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-14, 3-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-9, 5-3 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -11.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Kinyon Hodges scored 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 91-78 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Southern Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-5 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Hodges is averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article