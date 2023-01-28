Southern Indiana plays UT Martin after Simmons' 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-9, 6-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (14-8, 6-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -1.5; over/under is 155 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jelani Simmons scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-74 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks have gone 11-1 at home. UT Martin is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-3 in conference play. Southern Indiana has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 12.5 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Isaiah Swope is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

