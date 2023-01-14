Southern Indiana secures 80-66 victory against UT Martin

Swope added three steals for the Screaming Eagles (10-9, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jacob Polakovich scored 19 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field, and added 12 rebounds. Jelani Simmons was 4-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.