Southern Indiana visits Little Rock after Polakovich's 23-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-13, 7-7 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-19, 4-10 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -1; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Jacob Polakovich scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 74-64 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Trojans have gone 7-4 at home. Little Rock has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-7 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks eighth in the OVC with 13.2 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Jelani Simmons is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Screaming Eagles. Swope is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

