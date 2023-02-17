Southern Indiana wins 82-81 over Little Rock

Polakovich also added 10 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 21 points while going 8 of 14, and added six assists. Jelani Simmons was 7 of 16 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) to finish with 21 points.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Polakovich scored 27 points as Southern Indiana held off Little Rock 82-81 on Thursday night.

Deantoni Gordon led the Trojans (8-20, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Little Rock also got 17 points and eight assists from CJ White. In addition, D.J. Smith finished with 11 points and two steals.