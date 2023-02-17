Southern Indiana wins 82-81 over Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Polakovich scored 27 points as Southern Indiana held off Little Rock 82-81 on Thursday night.
Deantoni Gordon led the Trojans (8-20, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Little Rock also got 17 points and eight assists from CJ White. In addition, D.J. Smith finished with 11 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Indiana visits Southeast Missouri State and Little Rock hosts Eastern Illinois.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.