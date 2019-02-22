Alabama A&M (5-21, 4-8) vs. Southern (4-22, 3-10)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its seventh straight win over Alabama A&M at F.G. Clark Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Southern was a 70-63 win on Jan. 23, 2010.

STEPPING UP: Southern’s Sidney Umude has averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Jayden Saddler has put up 9.6 points. For the Bulldogs, Andre Kennedy has averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while Jalen Reeder has put up 9.9 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brandon Miller has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Alabama A&M field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-19 when they allow at least 67 points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 67. The Jaguars are 0-19 when allowing 68 or more points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Alabama A&M’s Scissum has attempted 17 3-pointers and has connected on 23.5 percent of them.

BALL SECURITY: Alabama A&M’s offense has turned the ball over 15.5 times per game this year, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last three games.

